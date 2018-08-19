Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 65.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,400 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,733,000 after purchasing an additional 325,956 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 19,345.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 292,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 291,154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,925,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 319.1% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 228,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,166,000 after purchasing an additional 174,106 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $299.64 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $404.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

