Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $299.64 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $404.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.