Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $567.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $572.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.96 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $464.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 316,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,076. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Birgit Girshick sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $476,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $4,001,244 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

