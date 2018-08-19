Charles P. Hadeed Purchases 10,000 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Stock

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Director Charles P. Hadeed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,303.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IEC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 114,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,197. IEC Electronics Corp has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). IEC Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IEC Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 39,544 shares during the last quarter.

IEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IEC Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on IEC Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.