CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$4.42 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.26 and a twelve month high of C$7.34.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Kenneth Dale Zandee sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$47,389.16. Also, insider Richard Lee Baxter sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total value of C$39,528.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,331 shares of company stock worth $71,484 and have sold 38,252 shares worth $188,233.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.