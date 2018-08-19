Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,852 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie raised Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

CVE stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

