CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.65 Million

Analysts expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce sales of $207.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.35 million. CBL & Associates Properties posted sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $831.78 million to $878.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $837.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $815.51 million to $872.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 2.52%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.75 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 37.2% during the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 478,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 129,731 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 65.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,256,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,043 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth $3,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

