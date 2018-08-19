Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,841. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.15. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 151,103 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 786,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 248,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,006,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.