Catalent (CTLT) versus KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Critical Comparison

Catalent (NASDAQ: KTOV) and KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Catalent has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.1% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Catalent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Catalent and KITOV PHARMA LT/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 4 10 0 2.71 KITOV PHARMA LT/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Catalent presently has a consensus target price of $45.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 579.35%. Given KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KITOV PHARMA LT/S is more favorable than Catalent.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 2.62% 21.76% 5.16% KITOV PHARMA LT/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalent and KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $2.08 billion 2.63 $109.80 million $1.35 30.32 KITOV PHARMA LT/S N/A N/A -$12.27 million ($1.30) -1.42

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than KITOV PHARMA LT/S. KITOV PHARMA LT/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Catalent beats KITOV PHARMA LT/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Kitov Pharma Ltd in January 2018. Kitov Pharma Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

