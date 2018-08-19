Casa Systems (CASA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Casa Systems to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Casa Systems stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,491,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 2,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 611,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

