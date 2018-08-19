Casa Systems (CASA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Macquarie currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

CASA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Casa Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Casa Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $15,563,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,267.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 318,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.