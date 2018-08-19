carVertical (CV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41,014.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $41,014.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00297968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00157751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,784,121,906 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

