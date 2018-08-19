Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $601,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $112,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 105,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,610. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

