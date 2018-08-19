Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

