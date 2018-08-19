Cardlytics (CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

