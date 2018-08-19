Cardinal Financial (CFNL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Cardinal Financial (NASDAQ:CFNL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cardinal Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cardinal Financial stock remained flat at $$29.04 during trading on Friday. Cardinal Financial has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cardinal Financial Company Profile

Cardinal Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company owns Cardinal Bank (the Bank), a Virginia state-chartered community bank. The Bank operates in three business segments: commercial banking, mortgage banking and wealth management services. The commercial banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, and other business financing and consumer loans.

