Cardano Price Reaches $0.10 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $51.92 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00064848 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00070862 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.03540565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00056915 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptomate, DragonEX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

