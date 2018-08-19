Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cancer Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cancer Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

CGIX opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Cancer Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cancer Genetics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Cancer Genetics worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.