Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $42.53 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.76% of Methanex worth $42,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Methanex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $74.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.10 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. Methanex’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

