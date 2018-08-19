Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 6,000 Shares of iQIYI, Inc (IQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.21% of iQIYI worth $48,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,067,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $35.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. iQIYI’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.