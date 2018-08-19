Canaccord Genuity Cuts Profound Medical (PRN) Price Target to C$1.90

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

PRN stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

