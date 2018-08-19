Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) a $75.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

ANIP stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $672.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 27.76%. research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

