Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) a $75.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $75.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
ANIP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.
ANIP stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $672.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
