Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Cambium Learning Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCD opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48. The firm has a market cap of $566.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of -1.02. Cambium Learning Group has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.97 million. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. equities research analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Learning Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Learning Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.