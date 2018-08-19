Calpine (CPN) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a news sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7673612168151 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Calpine stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Calpine has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

