Callisto Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,906.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $12,906.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.22 or 0.04693588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00209395 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 614,302,453 coins and its circulating supply is 543,781,636 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.