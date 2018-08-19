Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,059,013.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $13,944,605. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $45.18 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

