Cactus Inc (WHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,974 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 13th total of 1,836,467 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,148 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cactus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cactus to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of WHD opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.09. Cactus has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and rent a range of engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company’s products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, face frame, frameless, full overlay cabinets, flush inset cabinetry and furniture. Cactus was founded in August, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

