CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

NYSE CACI opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

