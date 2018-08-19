Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $324.96 million and $2.77 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, HitBTC, TradeOgre and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.01541033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007505 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002115 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 183,890,481,254 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, OKEx, Crex24, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coindeal and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

