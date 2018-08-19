Bytecent (BYC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,467.00

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bytecent has a market cap of $502,406.00 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecent has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecent alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009055 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytecent Profile

Bytecent (CRYPTO:BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,269,888 coins. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com . Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecent is bytecent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.