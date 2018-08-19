Bulwark (BWK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,042.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Bulwark has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $23,042.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00014119 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004292 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 10,999,157 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,103 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.