Buckingham Research Boosts Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Price Target to $84.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.44.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.87 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $641,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,535 shares of company stock worth $1,665,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 158.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,182,000 after buying an additional 470,349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11,253.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 396,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4,968.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after buying an additional 220,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 78.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 172,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 509,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after buying an additional 150,337 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.