BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.57).

BT.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,837.68 ($9,998.32). Also, insider Simon Lowth acquired 139,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £297,654.72 ($379,710.07).

Shares of BT.A stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 225.85 ($2.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,231,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.05 ($4.30).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

