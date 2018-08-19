Bryan Rishe Sells 3,000 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $172,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $157,470.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $69,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $60.26.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after buying an additional 566,881 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after buying an additional 104,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $15,105,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.