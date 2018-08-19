Bryan Rishe Sells 3,000 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $172,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 16th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $157,470.00.
- On Friday, June 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00.
- On Monday, May 21st, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $69,030.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $60.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after buying an additional 566,881 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after buying an additional 104,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $15,105,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
