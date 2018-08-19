Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.85. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $49,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 213,297 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 35.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 410,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

