Brokerages Set Wirecard AG (WDI) Price Target at $115.07

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.57 ($155.19).

WDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($219.32) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €178.80 ($203.18) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a 12-month high of €111.00 ($126.14).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

