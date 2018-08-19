Brokerages Set TransUnion (TRU) Target Price at $74.77

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $2,112,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,443. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

