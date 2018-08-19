Brokerages Set SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Target Price at $354.60

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.60.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

SIVB traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $320.76. 209,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,319. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.75 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $2,277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $4,002,805.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,724. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

