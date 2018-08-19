Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) PT at $321.67

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 321.67 ($4.10).

MKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.64) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Archie Norman acquired 35,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £100,450 ($128,141.34).

LON MKS traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 299 ($3.81). The company had a trading volume of 5,011,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 274.30 ($3.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.07).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.35). Marks and Spencer Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

