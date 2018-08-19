Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) PT at $24.40

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 126.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,323.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

