Brokerages Set Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Target Price at $40.75

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

FSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

FSB opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 12.24%. research analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $34,295.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,333.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $93,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,107 shares of company stock worth $534,849. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 1,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 127,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,023 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

