Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) PT at $21.50

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 5,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after buying an additional 298,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after buying an additional 105,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 32.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 318,985 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 736,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 734,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.58. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

