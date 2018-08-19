Brokerages Set $27.50 Target Price for Eyenovia Inc (EYEN)

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eyenovia an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 6,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

