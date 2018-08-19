Brokerages Expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. Waddell & Reed Financial reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $295.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.92 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 13.47%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other Waddell & Reed Financial news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $52,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 298.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 34.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDR stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

