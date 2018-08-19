Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 16.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 67,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $815.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

