Brokerages Expect National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 7,076.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 499,535 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 49,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 134.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply