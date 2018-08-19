Brokerages Expect National Health Investors Inc (NHI) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 7,076.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 499,535 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 49,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 134.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

