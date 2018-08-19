Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

XPO stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 22,168.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 185,330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

