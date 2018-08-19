Brokerages Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.14). Urogen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5,350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($3.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

URGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.11. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

