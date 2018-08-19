Brokerages Anticipate Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.86. Integer posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integer.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.41 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other Integer news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $107,443.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $258,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Integer by 236.3% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Integer has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $76.85.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.