Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post sales of $72.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.72 billion and the highest is $74.02 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $66.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $287.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.23 billion to $287.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $285.43 billion to $317.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.98.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,178,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

